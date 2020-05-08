Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 10, at the Shelton Baptist Church Cemetery for Mrs. Betty Earle Bonner Henderson, 90, of Moselle, who passed from this life on May 7, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital. Brother Ken Tew will officiate the service.
Pallbearers will be Randall Henderson, Tim Bower, Robert Smith and Chris Frazier.
Mrs. Henderson was a member of Shelton Baptist Church of Moselle. She was a retired beautician. She was preceded in death by her husband Edmond Henderson; parents Willis Wyatt and Edna Earle Bonner; and brothers Willis Rayford and Randall Franklin Bonner.
She is survived by her stepson Randall (Wanda) Henderson of Runnelstown; stepdaughters Sherrie Taylor, Nadine Ekes and Vanessa (Marcus) Freeman, all of Richton; beloved special friend JoAnn Byrd of Moselle; beloved cousin Doris Smith of Moselle; nieces Belinda (Chris) Taylor of Opelousa, La., Vickie Bonner of Moselle and Elizabeth Hamilton and Sharon Lee, both of Lucedale; nephews William Wyatt Bonner and James Randall Bonner, both of Magee; a host of great-nieces and great-nephews; seven step-grandchildren; and several step-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2:30-3 p.m. at Shelton Baptist Church Cemetery.
Jones and Son Funeral Home of Moselle is in charges of the services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.