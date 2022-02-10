Betty Frances Fall, 88, of Van Buren, Ark., passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 in a local nursing home. She was a retired credit manager, a volunteer for the Red Cross Travis Air Force Base in California and of the Protestant faith. Betty was born Nov. 13, 1933, in Florence, S.C., to the late Harry and Mary (Lawrence) Mitchell. She loved her cats, reading and crocheting.
Burial of cremains will be at a later date in California. Cremation is under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home of Alma, Ark.
Survivors include daughter Mary Diamond and husband Larry of Van Buren; sons Richard Fall and wife Renee of Colfax, Iowa, and Robert Fall of Pittsburg, Calif.; grandchildren Timothy Fall of San Francisco, Meredith Fall Sweet and husband Elliott of Seattle, and Devon Fall and Megan Wood, both of Pittsburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.