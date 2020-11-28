Betty Hathorn, 87, of Laurel died Friday Nov. 27, 2020 at Guardian Angels in Laurel. She was born Sunday, Sept. 10, 1933 in Laurel.
Graveside services will be Monday, Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. at Indian Springs.
Dr. Richard Clark will officiate.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her parents Walter A Leggett and Myrtle R Leggett; her husband Odell Hathorn; four brothers; and one sister.
Survivors include her daughters Martha Clark (Terrell) and Marilyn Green (Barry); one son, Miles Hathorn (Mary); eight grandchildren, Terry Clark, Jerred Clark, Andrew Green, Melissa Brown, Jason Hathorn, Jacob Hathorn, Courtenay Jordan and Robert Jordan; and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Louise Parker and Ann Watts; and one brother, Albert Leggett.
The grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
