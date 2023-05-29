Betty Huff passed away on May 26, 2023 at Forrest General Hospital at the age of 93. She was dedicated to her family and friends. They were her world.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years J.L. Huff Jr.; her parents John Wesly Graves and Roxana Holden Graves; her siblings Sylvester Graves, Lottie Graves Dykes, Bufford Graves, Pascal (Pat) Graves, Curtis Graves, Pauline (Graves) Herring, Louise (Graves) Wright and Myrtis (Graves) Hilbun.
She is survived by her son Jay Michael Huff; grandson Devin Michael Huff; great-grandchildren Anna and Eli Huff; and sister Bobbie Nell (Graves) Moore.
Pallbearers for Mrs. Huff will be Jimmy Ray Herring, Todd Stringer, Johnny Wright, Tony Wright, Dr. Sammy McLaurin and Lance Smith.
Visitation and the funeral were Sunday at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Burial was in Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Ellisville.
