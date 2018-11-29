Betty Hughlett Thornhill, 91, born on Jan. 11, 1927 in Vernon, Texas, died Nov. 29, 2018.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Memory Chapel with visitation beginning prior to the service at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Lake Park Hills Cemetery. Pastor Kenny McMinn will officiate.
Mrs. Thornhill raised her family in West Texas, where she worked in various banks and department stores. She will be remembered for her love and concern for those she loved.
She was preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. G. M. Ware; brother Kelly Ware; sister Faye Ware; son Leon Hughlett; and husband Bill Thornhill.
Survivors are her sons Carrell and Jerry Hughlett of Laurel; grandchildren Miche Jordan and Jill Myers of Laurel, and Chad Hughlett of Louisville, Ky.; great-grandchildren Gracie Myers, Casey Amaro, Jessi Parker and Nick Sauls of Laurel; Lash and Ian Hughlett of Louisville; great-grandchildren Zane Sauls, Sophia Amaro, Jake Amaro and Leah Parker.
Pallbearers will be Weverton Amaro, Bill Myers, Bobby Jordan, Nick Sauls, Brian Jordan and Chad Hughlett.
Memory Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapelaurel.com.
