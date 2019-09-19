Betty J. Lewis, born March 10, 1939, passed away peacefully on Sept. 18, 2019 in Indianapolis, where she resided with her daughter.
She was preceded in death by her father O. C. Walker and her mother Gladys Walker, both of Laurel; and her brother Lionel Walker of Ellisville.
She is survived by her sisters Charlene Boutwell and Dorothy Nance, both of Meridian; her children Craig Hollinghead, Ken Hollinghead and Vicki Smith, all of Indianapolis; her grandchildren Shane Hollinghead, Justin Hollinghead, Ryan Hollinghead and Sierra Hollinghead, all of Indianapolis, and Polly Myrick of Sandersville; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Sunday, Sept. 22, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. and the service following at 3. Interment will be in Hickory Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will include Craig Hollinghead, Shane Hollinghead, Justin Hollinghead, Mike Pryor, David Boutwell, Albert Street, Charles Street and Shian Holmes.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.