Loving wife, mother, and grandmother Betty Jean Bloodsworth passed away on Aug. 14, 2023 at South Central Regional Medical Center surrounded by her devoted family members.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 5-7 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Myrick Cemetery in Laurel. Brother Danny Stringer will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Betty was born on Nov. 19, 1948, to Mr. Arvel and Mrs. Thelma Alexander of Mancelona, Mich. After graduating high school, Betty joined the United States Air Force, where she served her country. When she was just 23, Betty met Frederick Bloodsworth, the love of her life. In 1978, Fred and Betty moved to Laurel, where they raised their children Pamela, Randy and Missy. Betty spent 74 wonderful years spreading joy and showing love to all around her. A comfort to many and a joy to all, most of her time was spent caring for her family and friends.
Later in life, Betty enjoyed spending her time reading, sharing her gifts and talents with the church and, most importantly, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren Kayden and Brooke. She was passionate about sharing the love of our Lord with others and was an integral part of her church. A loyal servant to God, Mrs.Betty spent many of her hours dedicating her life to the Lord.
Mrs. Betty was a perfect example of a wife, mother and Christian lady. Betty joins her parents Arvel and Thelma Alexander; and brother Russell Alexander in heaven.
She is survived by many loving family members, including her husband of 50 years Frederick Bloodsworth; her children Pamela (Clint) Smith, Randy (UnHui) Bloodsworth and Missy (Bub) Robinson; her grandchildren Amber (Teddy) Medlyn, Jordan (Rachel) Kondon, Emily Flowers, Julia Flowers, Jazzmen (Deshaun) Ayers, Jennifer (Michael) Bottcher), Jayme (Nicholas Duncan) Bloodsworth, Melanie Kayden (Hawk) Hendry and Brooke Robinson; many great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and her brother Harold Alexander.
Now that Betty has passed into the arms of our Lord, we should remind ourselves that while this is the end of Betty’s physical life on Earth, it’s the beginning of an eternal and beautiful journey for her. She was a loving and wonderful woman until the very end, and she will be greatly missed.
“If we live, we live for the Lord; and if we die, we die for the Lord, So whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord.” Romans 14:8
