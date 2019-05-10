Betty Jean Maxcey, born May 2, 1932, passed away at her residence May 8, 2019 at the age of 87.
Betty married James “J.C.” Maxcey on Dec. 24, 1955. She worked as a cosmetologist and owned her own shop in Ellisville until she stopped working to raise her two daughters.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years James “J.C.” Maxcey; and brothers Cecil Pitts and Ray Pitts.
Betty is survived by her brother Dean Pitts; daughters Joyce Maxcey and Jean Prine; granddaughter Kayla Hazelwood; and five great-grandkids, Addison Harrelson, Isaac Kelly, Brayden Kelly, Jaiden Hazelwood and Leanna Penton.
Funeral services will be Saturday at Antioch United Methodist Church on Lower Myrick Road. The service will be led by Brother Charles Waddell. Visitation will be at 1-3 p.m. with service at 3. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Preston Tucker, Tennon Tucker, Jace Tucker, Douglass Walters, John Simon and Tommy Jordan.
