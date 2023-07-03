A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville for Betty Jean Parker, 74, of Laurel who passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023, at the Jones County Rest Home.
Brother Jerry Overstreet will officiate the services with burial to follow in Hickory Hill Cemetery in the Landrum Community. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Betty was born Sept. 30, 1948, to Fred and Ila Parker. She was a member of the first graduating class of Northeast Jones High School and worked for many years as a caregiver. A longtime member of Tiger Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Ovett, she is remembered for her servant’s heart, giving spirit and joyful laugh. She loved her family unconditionally and with utmost generosity, and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Ila Hicks Parker; brother Dee Parker (Libby); brothers-in-law Larry Beard and Tony Burkes; grandson Cason Mozingo; and nephew Larry Joe Beard.
Survivors include her sons Sammy Mozingo (Jennifer) and Fred Mozingo, both of Laurel; grandchildren Brittany Mozingo, Brooke Holifield (Daniel), Caleb Lee, Cole Mozingo, Courtney Lee and Braxton Mozingo; great-grandchildren Kade Long, Brennon Long and Sutton Rose Holifield; brothers Wayne “Trapper” Parker (Linda) and Joe Parker; sisters Doris Beard, Ann Overstreet, Mavis Burkes, Deb Blankenbeckley (James) and Freida Cane; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Pallbearers will be Caleb Lee, Cole Mozingo, Braxton Mozingo, Bo Parker, Kody Parker, Daniel Holifield, Ben Parker and Steve Beard.
Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Joe Beard, Kade Long, Brennon Long, Cruz Parker, Joey Parker, Isaac Harris, Mason Williams and Chase Williams.
