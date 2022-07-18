Betty Jean Pulliam, 92, of Ellisville passed away Monday, July 11, 2022 in Laurel. She was born Thursday, June 5, 1930 in Blytheville, Ark.
Visitation will be 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday at Ellisville Funeral Home (1204 B. Ave.). The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. The burial will take place in Ellisville City Cemetery. Dr. Randy Turner will officiate.
Betty was a loving Christian and a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Ellisville. Betty was known in the community for over 30 years as Dr. Applewhite’s nurse at Ellisville Hospital. Betty was a wonderful cook and loved cooking for her family especially during the holidays. Betty’s life was centered around her family. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the joy of her life.
Betty was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years Elza “Shorty” Pulliam; her father Bura Lowe; her mother Mary Wells Lowe; her brothers Norvell Lowe (Marie), Roy Lowe (Ellen), Floyd Lowe (Mary), Howard Lowe (Morene) and J.E. Lowe; and her sister Gertrude Kriner.
She is survived by her children Diane Bass (Jim), Rita Rose (Richard) and Don Pulliam (Helen); her grandchildren Stacy Bass Lofton, Lance Bass, Ryan Reid, Derek Reid, Holli Pulliam Barefoot, Amber Pulliam and Ty Pulliam. “Mimi” will also be missed by her 18 beloved great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Reid, Derek Reid, Lance Bass, Ty Pulliam, Ford Lofton and Britt Barefoot.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Amber Pulliam Special Endowment at the University of Southern Mississippi. Call 888-giveUSM, reference fund No. 1458.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
