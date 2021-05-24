Betty Jean Walker, 90, of Heidelberg passed away on May 23, 2021.
She was born Oct. 31, 1930, to Sam McDonald and Tiny Candace Ratcliffe McDonald. She was a graduate of William Carey University, where she received her BS in Nursing and was employed with South Central Regional Medical Center until her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters Doris Wheeler and Naomi Drummond; and brothers Thomas McDonald, Jimmy McDonald and Sammy McDonald.
Surviving her are her daughter Sandy Cooley (Buster) of Hattiesburg; son Joey Walker and daughter-in-law Donna Walker, both of Heidelberg; grandchildren Matthew Cooley (Amber) of Sumrall, Christopher Cooley (Kathleen) of Brandon and Joseph Walker of Heidelberg; great-grandchildren Kynleigh Cooley and Adleigh Cooley of Sumrall, and Zachary Cooley of Brandon; sisters Kitty Joslin of Destin, Fla., Jeanette Ellingburg of Brandon and Kay Lee of Laurel; and and sister-in-law Peggy Walker of Heidelberg.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 26, with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. and the service following at 11. Interment will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Dennis Ellingburg will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Cooley, Joseph Walker, Don Wheeler, Mike Wheeler, Sam McDonald and Woody Ratcliffe. Honorary pallbearer will be Christopher Cooley.
In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to the Shriner’s Hospital or your favorite charity.
