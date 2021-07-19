A celebration of life will be at a later date for Betty Joyce Ardis, 94, of Lumberton, who passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Betty was preceded in death by her parents James and Martha Coghlan; sons James Victor Ardis, Victor Virean “Buddy” Ardis, Corbett Wayne Ardis and Dennis Ray Ardis; and daughter Martha Ellen Ardis Goldman.
She is survived by her sons Faren Ardis (Cindy) of Frisco, Texas and Cornell Tannehill (Carlrene) of Alvarado, Texas; daughters-in-law Jan Ardis of Columbia and Karen Ardis of Dallas; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia is in charge of the arrangements. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.
