Betty Lou Loggins Davis, 92, of Laurel passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at her residence. She was born Tuesday, Jan. 14, 1930, in Shady Grove, Ark., to Coy Loggins and Lora Lois Osment Loggins.
Betty attended school in one- and two-room schoolhouses. She was a graduate of Central High School and Arkansas State University. Betty also obtained her master's degree from Southern Illinois University. She married the love of her life Ralph Ray Davis on Aug. 23, 1947. They had met each other in one of those little school rooms and spent 65 years of marriage together working hard to provide a Christian home for their family.
Betty retired from Cahokia (Illinois) School District as a business teacher. She was an active member of her church and always opened up her home to guests.
Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband Ralph Ray Davis; her parents Coy and Lois Loggins; as well as brothers Hoyle and Bob Loggins.
She is survived by her children and their spouses Glenna Ellen McComb (David) of Laurel, Ricky Hoyle Davis (Cherrie) of Waterloo, Ill., and Rhonda Gaye Smith (Bruce) of Twin Lake, Mich.; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 3 1/2 great-great-grandchildren.
Her grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
Interment and a funeral service will be in her beloved home state of Arkansas and entrusted to the care of Thompson Funeral Home in Truman, Ark. Brother Brandon Wilson and Brother Larry Loggins will officiate.
