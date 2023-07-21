Betty Lou Pitts, 92, of Ellisville passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Thursday, Nov. 13, 1930, in Jones County.
Visitation will be Monday, July 24, from 9:30-11 a.m. at Lebanon Baptist Church in Laurel. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church cemetery in Ellisville. Brother Ken Riley and Brother Harold Floyd will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her husband E.J. “Buddy” Pitts; sons Danny Carrol Pitts and Ricky Pitts; parents Plenty Jefferson and Drucilla Hill Parker; brothers Clyde Parker, Buford Parker, Franklin Parker and Paul Parker; and sisters Mary Helen Beech and Clara Bell Campbell.
Survivors include her grandchildren Lee Jefferson Pitts (Tracy), Nancy Carol Hinoa (Ricardo), Jennifer Marie Martin (JP), Joni Denise Hoang (Dave) and Jarrod Adam Pitts; 11 great-grandchildren; and daughters-in-law Helen Pitts and Peggy Pitts.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Pitts, Ricardo Hinoa, Jarrod Pitts, Josh Beech, Larry Wilson, Robert Barnes and Larry Beech.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
