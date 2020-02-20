Betty Mize Dickerson, 82, of Laurel passed away on Feb. 17, 2020.
Mrs. Dickerson was born in Laurel on Dec. 11, 1937. She retired from NECO and was a world traveler, traveling to every state including Hawaii and Alaska. She was a wonderful artist, woodcarver, gardener and cook. She was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church. She will be loved and missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her parents Woodrow “Pete” H. Mize and Mildred Ratcliffe Mize; and her brother Buster Mize.
Survivors include one son, Scott Dickerson of Laurel; daughter Tina Daugherty Cole (Brad) of Vicksburg; sister Martha Bustin McNeil; and sister-in-law, Barbara Mize; grandchildren Seth Daugherty (Hillary), Austin Daugherty, Spencer Daugherty and Armi Cole; great-grandson Clay Daugherty; a host of nieces and nephews; and cousins Karen Bustin Royals, John Mize, Charles Mize, Melissa Jackson and Mike Mize.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel on Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 3-7 p.m. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Shady Grove Cemetery.
Because of her artist heart and her love of art, memorial donations may be made to the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art, 565 N 5th Ave., Laurel, MS 39440.
