Betty Ruth Guthrie, 89, of Laurel, Mississippi, died Monday, March 8, 2021 at Comfort Care Nursing Home in Laurel, Mississippi. She was born Monday, June 1, 1931 in Jones County, Mississippi.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel, Mississippi. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel and the Burial will follow in Union Line Cemetery. Bro. Wayne Guthrie will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. (601) 649-3342
She was preceded in death by husband, Emmett Guthrie, parents. William and Ada Smith, son, Emmett Ray Guthrie, brothers, Arthur, Bill, Elton, Jeff and Ralph Smith, sisters, Melanie Ainsworth, Goldie Welch.
Survivors include her sons, Glenn Guthrie (Janet), Wayne Guthrie (Kathy), grandchildren, Krista Hyatt (Daniel), Regina Ryals (Shawn), Sabrina Jefcoat (Kevin), Tanya Ezell (Kelley), Lashonda Bynum (Daniel), Stephanie Higginbotham (Josh), Jonathon Rayborn (Tiffany), Matthew Rayborn (Keely), Brent Rayborn (Kala), Jennifer Easterling (Ben), Josh Guthrie, Jeremiah Guthrie (Julie), Ashley Willis (Lucas) and Stephanie Hughes (Josh), 41 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren, sister, Jewel Stewart.
Pallbearers will be Jeremiah Guthrie, Kevin Jefcoat, Hunter Freeman, Ben Easterling, James Easterling and William Bynum.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.