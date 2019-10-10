Betty Sue Bond, 75, of Ellisville, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. She was born Thursday, July 20, 1944 in Laurel.
Graveside Services will be Friday, Oct.11, 11 a.m. at Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery and the burial will follow in the church cemetery. Brother Steve Pouncey will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lavelle Bond; parents Charlie and Bonnie Shoemake.
Survivors include her brother Billy Shoemake; sister Vicki Gray; loving and supportive aunt to Melissa Kitchens, Vicki Lynn Richardson, Charlene Shoemake and Kelli Rose Shoemake, James and Tyrel Gray and Izaaiah; and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews. Also Betty’s “Bestest friend” and sister by love Debbie Pouncey, and son Troy Hobson.
Pallbearers will be Bill Langley, Hunter Shoemake, Rayford Taylor, Steven Eddy, Jamie Ishee and Derrek Stevens.
