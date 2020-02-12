Betty Sue Herrington Massey, 88, of Laurel died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. She was born Sunday, Jan. 24, 1932 in Laurel.
Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 14, from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Myrick Cemetery. Brother Eddie Bryant will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Pearlie Herrington; son Charles Guthrie; brother Buddy Herrington; two sisters, Judy Wolgamott and Barbara Martin; and two grandchildren, Jason Albert Moss Sr. and Marcy Lynn Ainsworth.
Survivors include daughters Clara (Kent) Moss and Betty (Jerry) Howard; son John (Sheila) Gillespie; brother Billy (Nancy) Herrington; brother-in-law Larry Martin; 14 grandchildren, Grady Ainsworth, Mary Lang, Danny Homola, Bobby Moore, Hubert Moss, Michael Ainsworth, Chris Guthrie, J.D. Guthrie, Pat Guthrie, Wendy Hodgson, Carrie Calvin, Johnny Moran, Tami Moran and Jason Moss; daughter-in-law Gloria Guthrie; 28 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jason Moss, Randy Phipps, Pat Guthrie, Ethan Moss, Bobby Lang and Gage Calcione. Honorary pallbearers will be Grady Ainsworth, Chris Guthrie and Bobby Moore.
