Betty Sue Josey Hyde, 92, born in Laurel on April 25, 1926, passed to her heavenly home on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
Services will be Friday at Memory Chapel. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. and the service will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Jones County. Dr. Billy Dowdy will officiate.
Mrs. Hyde was a clerk for the Jones County Postal Credit Union and was a cashier at Sears Department Store in Laurel. She was a member of Magnolia Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents John E. McKenzie and Bertie Mae Hulsey McKenzie; husbands Aldean Josey and James Hyde; sisters Helene Watson and Mary Nell Stephenson; and brothers Herman McKenzie and Charles Raymon McKenzie.
She is survived by her son Tim Josey and daughter Sherry Cockerham (Rodney), all of Laurel.
The family would like to give special thanks to her caregivers for their compassion and care during this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Magnolia Baptist Church or to the Television Ministries at First Baptist Church Laurel.
