Bettye Jane Stringer Jefcoat, 89, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 reuniting with the love of her life, her husband Dale Berlon Jefcoat, who she married June 20, 1958 and her precious firstborn baby boy Larry Dale Jefcoat.
Bettye was born on Aug. 25, 1933, along with her twin sister Ellen Jean Stringer Watkins in Taylorsville to Selonee and Eula Ainsworth Stringer. She was a graduate of Taylorsville High School and attended nursing school at South Mississippi Charity Hospital in Laurel, becoming a registered nurse. Bettye was a compassionate and caring nurse for many years at South Mississippi Charity Hospital, The Medical Center of Laurel, Ellisville Municipal Hospital and South Central Regional Medical Center.
Bettye was a faithful member of Big Creek Baptist Church, where she participated in Sunday school, choir, Women’s Missionary Auxiliary (WMA), Girl’s Missionary Auxiliary (GMA), Galilean Ministry, Vacation Bible School (VBS), Just Older Youth (JOY) and the Homebound Tape ministry of the church. She spent many hours visiting with those homebound and unable to attend church, providing them with a tape of each Sunday’s service.
Bettye was a Webelos and Cub Scout leader while her sons were active in scouting. She was always sure to involve the whole family in each adventure, whether it was racing at the Pinewood Derby, exploring historical locations or constructing a covered wagon for the Laurel Christmas parade.
Bettye enjoyed working in her yard and garden. Her yard was immaculate and she shared her beautiful roses, fresh vegetables and delicious fruits with everyone. The favorites among family and friends being her blueberry pound cake and blueberry pie.
Bettye was an avid photographer, taking pictures to document every occasion. On family trips across America, a stop was included to take a family picture at each state’s welcome sign.
A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She was known for always remembering each family member’s birthday with a card. Everyone looked forward to receiving her cards in the mail on their birthdays. Bettye remarked her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her proudest accomplishments.
Bettye is survived by her three children, Sarah Jean Jefcoat Turner (David) of Madison, Don Berlon Jefcoat (Delight) of Soso and John David Jefcoat (Fanasy) of Ellisville; seven grandchildren, Robert (Robbie) Dale Jefcoat (Brooke) of Laurel, William Corey Jefcoat (Breanna) of Saltillo, Emily Elizabeth Turner Mallory (Patrick) of Madison, Laura Catherine Turner (John Gibson) of Memphis, John Nathan Jefcoat of Laurel, John Ethan Deming and Whittman Slade Deming of Madison; three great-grandchildren, Kingston Rhodes Davis Jefcoat and August Beck Jefcoat of Laurel, and William (Liam) Beckett Jefcoat of Saltillo; three sisters, Bobbie Stringer Tanner of Laurel, Ellen Jean Stringer Watkins of Moselle and Mary Stringer Thomas of Brandon; her sisters-in-law Shirley Graves Jefcoat of Ellisville and Diane Jefcoat Lamb of Petal; her brother-in-law Dr. Douglas Franklin Jefcoat (Cheryl) of Soso; her dear friends Jo and Earl Yarbrough of Soso; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Bettye was predeceased by her husband, son, parents and in-laws Virgil and Ola Ellzey Jefcoat; her sisters and their husbands La Nelle Stringer Gatewood (Charlie) and Loraine Stringer Hards (Elmer); her brother Roland Collette Stringer; her brothers-in-law Rooney Weaver Tanner, Francis Julian Watkins, Doc Jefferson (DJ) Thomas and Major Darroll Jefcoat; and her niece Mildred (Millie) Jane Gatewood Colquitt.
The family thanks the caregivers and staff of The Blake Township in Ridgeland, the caregivers and staff of Siena II at St. Catherine’s Village in Madison and the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson.
Services will be Friday, Feb. 10, at Big Creek Baptist Church in Soso at 10 a.m. Visitation will be Thursday at Big Creek Baptist Church of Soso from 5-8 p.m. Burial will be in Big Creek Baptist Church cemetery immediately following the service. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren Robbie Jefcoat, Corey Jefcoat, Nathan Jefcoat, Ethan Deming, Whit Deming, Patrick Mallory and John Gibson.
