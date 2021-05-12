Bettye Jo Smith, 89, of Laurel died Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.
Bettye was born May 12, 1931, in Laurel to Alvin and Annie Myra Holifield. She was a member of First Baptist of Shady Grove. She played the organ and piano for 65 years, was a prayer warrior and what a faithful servant she has been. Mrs. Smith was a homemaker and seamstress at Author’s Menswear.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert T. Smith (2010); son Redgie Thomas Smith (2003); daughter Teresa June Norsworthy (2017); infant child; her parents Alvin and Annie Myra Holifield; and her brother Leguin Holifield.
She is survived by her children Myra Fountain (Pete), Sharron Kerr (Harold) and Gary Smith (Teresa Ann); son-in-law Gary Norsworthy; grandchildren Jeffery Fountain (Jennifer), Jared Norsworthy (Kelly), Drew Smith (Dee Ann), Drake Smith (Savannah) and Katie Blackwell (Chris); great-grandchildren Kole, Abby Gail, Alysia, Eli, Alice, Nicholson, Heather, Robert, Brayden, Jaxon, Oakleigh and Khloe; step-grandchildren Chelsea Pressly (Nick) and William Chism; step-great-grandchildren Haylee and Matthew Pressly; brother Dennis Holifield (Becky); “Special Sister” Mary Ann Wardell (Lavoy); and other beloved friends and family.
Services will be at First Baptist of Shady Grove in Laurel on Thursday, May 13, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. and the service following at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Matthews Cemetery. Brother Jason Goodwin will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Drew Smith, Drake Smith, Jared Norsworthy, Jeffery Fountain, Chris Blackwell and John Moore. Honorary pallbearers will be Lavoy Wardell, Roy Boutwell, Charles Ray Ashley, Charles Williams and Bobby Lowe.
The family thanks Guardian Angels Personal Care Home and all the employees for the love and care given to Mrs. Bettye.
