Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in the Mars Hill Baptist Church of Petal for Mrs. Beverly Butler, 65, of Ellisville, who passed from this life on Sept. 5, 2023 at her residence. Brother Craig Cluff will officiate with burial to follow in the Soule’s Chapel Cemetery in Moselle. Pallbearers will be Michael McDonald Jr., Ryan McDonald, Chance McDonald, Jonathan Lee, Josh Robinson, Ronnie Pilgrim and Guy Sanford.
Beverly was a longtime member of Mars Hill Baptist Church. She enjoyed shopping with her sisters and spending time with family and friends. She was a retired domestic cleaner. She was loved by so many and will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lawis and Helen Pace; son Cody Butler; and brother Billy Pace.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years David Butler Sr. of Ellisville; son David Butler Jr. of Ellisville; grandson Tyler Butler of Petal; siblings Jo Ann Bourne of Petal, Jerry Coleman of Phoenix, Ariz., Robert (Maude) Pace of Petal, Betty (Donald) Pilgrim of Moselle, Brenda Bounds of Petal, Beatrice Pilgrim of Moselle, Benita (Johnny) Jarrell of Petal, Brian (Deanna) Pace of Ellisville and Belinda (Dwayne) McDonald of Moselle.
Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Mars Hill Baptist Church.
