A visitation service will be 2-7 p.m. Friday at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Moselle for Mr. Bill Brown, 70, of Ellisville, who passed from this life on Aug. 28, 2021, at Forrest General Hospital. Brother Seth Cochran will officiate.
Mr. Brown enjoyed his law enforcement career, loved riding motorcycles and loved babies. Bill was proud to serve in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict.
He was preceded in death by his parents Chester and Betty Brown; daughters Missy Brown and Tonya Eddy; son Marty Eddy; one great-grandchild; brother Timmy Brown; and his long-living dog companion Scooter.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy “Dot” Brown of Ellisville; sons William Brown Jr. of Petal and Charlie Eddy of Ellisville; sister Brenda (Randy) Lowe of Lumberton; sisters-in-law Marcy Brown of Collins and Ella Graham of Ellisville; granddaughters Laken Brown, Adison Brown and Maranda Eddy; grandsons Mason Brown, Michael and Steven Eddy; 11 great-g
