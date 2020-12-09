Bill Martin made it home from the hospital for three days, was visited by 13 family and friends the day before his death on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 in Ellisville. Now he’s truly home!
Bill and his wife Odell were married for almost 36 years prior to her death four years ago. He lived in Ellisville for more than 40 years, which was home for them for a long time. But Bill was and always will be a proud Texan! He was also proud to be a World War II survivor, having served in the Navy.
Bill is survived by his two children, Ginger Sheldon married to Bob in West Chester, Pa, and Robert Martin in Jacksonville, Fla.; his two stepsons, David Tucker and Gary Tucker (wife Marlene); his grandchildren Stephanie Spradley (husband Vince and children Cody, Brittany and Taylynn), Thomas Tucker (wife Janie), Latisha Johnson (husband Clay and children Caitlyn, Cody and Kyle) and Jessica Tucker. Bill is also survived by many loving relatives including nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Some of Bill’s family who preceded him in death were his parents Johnny and Goldie Bell Martin; his brothers E.J., Leroy, John B. And Bobby; sister Jerry; and first wife Bonnie Hudson.
Bill enjoyed being with people so much. After his retirement as a Train-Master for Illinois, Central Gulf Railroad, he was a regular fixture at Walmart and McDonald's, where he loved to see people and make them smile. His favorite place was Mount Vernon Church, where he enjoyed family, friends and the God who brought them all together. Bill loved going on vacations and seeing new sites all around the country, meeting new people and eating his favorite foods, especially breakfast and dessert. You almost always saw him with a cup of coffee in his hand! Any time he could, he visited his family wherever they were at the time but he especially loved going home to Texas which he called God’s country! More recently he enjoyed meeting Rob in Gatlinburg for Christmas and seeing Christmas at The Smoky Mountain Opry show. Bill enjoyed sharing the latest joke he’d heard, anything to make people grace him with a smile.
To help celebrate Bill’s life, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Building Fund at Mount Vernon Church, 839 Highway 15 South, Laurel, MS 39443.
Visitation will be Sunday, Dec. 13, at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary of Mount Vernon Church with the funeral service beginning at 3. Burial will be at Mount Vernon Church Cemetery. The funeral service will be recorded and available upon request by emailing the church at mtvc@comcast.net. Rev. Davy Fenton will officiate and Bill’s son-in-law Rev. Bob Sheldon will speak via a recorded message. Please join us for this celebration of Bill’s life and God’s grace.
For the safety of all, we request that you please remember to wear your masks.
