Billie Floyd Johnson, 91, of Ellisville died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at Jones County Rest Home in Ellisville, Mississippi. She was born Sunday, Jan. 8, 1928 in Mize.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29, from 2:30-4 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral services will be at 4 at the funeral home and the burial will follow in Ellisville City Cemetery. Brother Danny Stringer will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She was a faithful Christian and a member of Pineview Baptist Church. She exemplified Christ through her love of her family, friends and church. She was also a member of the Eastern Star of Ellisville, Linda Chapter 312.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years James Udell Johnson; parents William Wesley and Mary Ann Tanner; son Billy Udell Johnson; brother Virgil Tanner; sisters Alice Freeman, Bradis Ivy, Lattis Pearl Lee and Bobbie Fredrick; grandson Brian Johnson; and great-grandson Joey Johnson.
Survivors include her daughter Brenda Walters (David); grandchildren Mike Walters (Sarah), Ticha Tidwell (Robert), Jolene Sims (Kevin) and Bret Johnson; great-grandchildren Nikki Holifield (Malichi), David Williams, Taylor Tidwell, Bailee Walters, Madison Tidwell, James Johnson, Colton Walters and Travis Johnson; and great-great-grandchild Sophie Holifield.
Pallbearers will be Mike Walters, Colton Walters, Robert Tidwell, Cricket Taylor, Alan Walters and Doug Walters.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
