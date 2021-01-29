Billie George Schwan Jr., 64, of Lancaster, Pa., passed away Jan. 16, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Laurel on April 9, 1956.
He was born into a military family and spent much of his childhood and youth living in different cities and states, attending several schools along the way, including Northeast Jones High School. Billie was an outstanding athlete for the Tigers, playing defensive back on the football team and third base for the baseball team.
He was a Navy veteran, serving aboard the U.S.S Forrestal.
He worked several years with the oilfield in Louisiana and the Midwest before settling to Pennsylvania, where he worked as a lineman with Suburban Cable.
It was in Lancaster where he met and married his wife Bobbie Adair. They would have celebrated 17 years of marriage in April.
He was preceded in death by his parents Billie George Sr. and Mary Schwan; his brother and best friend Jimmie Schwan; grandparents Lonnie “Peanut” and Myrtle Schwan, and Leroy “Mac” and Gladys McSween, all of Laurel.
He is survived by his wife Bobbie Schwan of Lancaster; brother Hugh Schwan (Becky) of Laurel; and sister Missy Rutland (Todd) of Collierville, Tenn. He has four nephews, Michael Schwan of Laurel, Josh Schwan of Opelousas, La., Nic Schwan (Alexa) of Westlake, La., and Tyson Rutland of Collierville; niece Meade Rutland of Collierville; many stepchildren and numerous grandchildren of Lancaster.
Billie enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, reading, history, traveling, camping and fishing. Because of his love for cats, donations can be sent to Helping Hands for Animals, P.O. Box 162, Lampeter, PA 17537.
A memorial service will be in Laurel at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.