Billie Gray Smith Sollberger passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. She was born one of seven children on July 23, 1932 to Harrison and Ruth Smith.
She developed a strong work ethic from being raised on a farm that grew cotton. She worked at a local garment factory for most of her adult life. She was married at seventeen years old to Jack T. Webb and they had a daughter, Carolyn, and another daughter, Jeannie.
Billie had a very outgoing and friendly personality. She made friends easily and maintained those friendships for life. Her immediate and extended family enjoyed who she was and took delight in being with her.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Jack T. Webb; second husband Lawrence Sollberger; her parents Harrison and Ruth Smith; two brothers, Gilbert Smith and Burlus Smith; two sisters, Pauline McAlpin and Mary Sumrall; one grandson, Wesley Bufkin; and one great-granddaughter, Callie Davis.
She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Flowers (Terry) and Jeannie Stephens; six grandchildren, Kerry Roe (Charles), Jonathan Flowers (Melanie), Jeremy Flowers (Shawn), Courtney Bower (Kevin), Peyton Bufkin (Missy) and Chancy Bufkin; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by one brother, Wallace Smith of Moss; one sister, Alice Ashley of Bay St. Louis; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be Saturday, Aug. 1, at 1 p.m. at Moss Memory Gardens Cemetery. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.