Billie “Sue” Hollingsworth Shearer, 90, of Laurel stepped into eternal life on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. She was born on Jan. 13, 1931.
Services will be Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Big Creek Baptist Church, 28 Big Creek Church Road in Soso, beginning with a visitation starting at noon. A Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. and burial will follow at the Big Creek Baptist Church cemetery. Dr. Kevin Shearer and Pastor Justin Rhodes will officiate. Memory Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel will be in charge of arrangements.
Sue was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and she was a strong woman of faith who loved her Lord, her children and her family and friends.
She lived her life according to Isaiah 40:31 “But those who wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; They shall mount up with wings like eagles, They shall run and not be weary, They shall walk and not faint.” She was a member of Big Creek Baptist Church.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband Thomas D. Shearer; her parents James Henry Hollingsworth and Laura Tressie Shows Hollingsworth; her brother Marlon Hollingsworth; and her great-granddaughter Grace Kidd.
She is survived by her children James H. Shearer (Beverly), Tommie Lorraine Knight, Kevin D. Shearer (Pam) and Karen Shearer. Also surviving her are her brother Darrell Hollingsworth (Barbara) and her sister-in-law Ivon Hollingsworth Hill. In addition, she leaves behind seven grandchildren, James Matthew Shearer (Melanie), Michael Thomas Shearer (Allison), Thomas McKinley Knight (Kristi), Billy Lee Knight (Kristy), Michelle Shearer, Kimberly Merrill and Melissa McNeal (Stuart); nine great-grandchildren, Lily Shearer, Michael Patrick, Jamison Shearer, Isla Shearer, Evelyn Shearer, Charlie Shearer, Liam McNeal, Amelia McNeal and Chase McNeal; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Shearer, Matthew Shearer, Thomas Knight, Billy Knight, Jeff Hollingsworth and Frank Slay.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Big Creek Baptist Church or the American Cancer Society.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.