Billie Jene O’Neal, a military veteran and longtime resident of Laurel, passed away on Feb. 9, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born on Tuesday, July 21, 1936 in Columbia, La., and attended school in Chatom, Ala., before enlisting in the United States Air Force. He started his career in Bremerhaven, Germany, where his new bride came and joined him.
The U.S. Air Force recognized Billie for his honorable service with numerous medals over his 20-year career. He flew more than 100 missions while stationed in Phu Cat, Vietnam, in addition to being a Radio Morse Code Operator.
After his retirement from the Air Force, he went back to college and received a HVAC degree and went to work for Thermo Kool, where he installed walk-ins throughout the southeast United States. One of his biggest passions was volunteering to help other veterans and doing private tours at the Veterans Memorial Museum. He was also a member of Freedom Baptist Church in Myrick, where he served as the senior adult men’s Sunday school teacher and on several boards. Billie was also a charter member of the M&M Volunteer Fire Department.
Billie was preceded in death by his parents Hezekiah “Bud” O’Neal and Jessie O’Neal; his infant daughter Rebecca; his sisters Louise, Peggy and Mae; and his brother Tommy.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Maggie Isabel “Bell” O’Neal; his children Darlene Meadows (Thomas), Richard O’Neal (Angie) and Steven O’Neal (Alex); his grandchildren Shannon Blailock (Ben), Ryan Meadows (Kristen), Hailey Eddy (Josh), Rebecca Scarbrough (Daniel), Carter O’Neal, Haidyn O’Neal and Kinsley O’Neal; and his great-grandchildren Caleb and Gracie Blailock, Luke and Olivia Eddy, and Sofie, Brennan and Elana Scarbrough.
His family has organized a memorial service to honor Billie’s life and military service, which will be at Freedom Baptist Church on Monday, Feb. 14. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. and the service will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Myrick Cemetery. Rev. David Fedele, Rev. Greg Foster and Rev. Robbie Johnson will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Veterans Memorial Museum, 920 Hillcrest Drive in Laurel.
Honorary pallbearers will be the senior adult men’s Sunday school class.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.