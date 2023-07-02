A funeral service will be at noon on Thursday, July 6, at Billy M. King – Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Collins for Billie Marie Allred Quinn, 94, of Laurel who departed this life on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Rev. Tommy Shields will officiate the services with interment to follow in the Collins City Cemetery. Billy M. King-Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Collins will be in charge of the arrangements.Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Ben Quinn, Kirk Coley, Jonathan Coley, Daniel Church, Sam Quinn, and Blake Nicholas. Honorary pallbearers will be Wallace Wilson, Buddy Floyd, Nick Newman, Chris Newman, Bart Trigg and Warren Trigg.
Billie was born on March 23, 1929, in Collins to Dr. William Wallace Allred and Mrs. Jessie Day Allred. She resided in Laurel for most of her adult life and was a devoted wife to her late husband of 67 years James Leo “Jimmy” Quinn Jr., whom she married on Aug. 24, 1952. Billie was a graduate of The Mississippi Southern College (now The University of Southern Mississippi), where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1950. She worked in her husband’s pharmacy, Quinn Pharmacy, before serving as a successful real estate agent in Laurel. Additionally, she taught real estate courses and home economics at Jones College.
Billie was a Christian who loved the Lord. She was a very involved member of Trinity Presbyterian Church and was well known for her kindness and acts of service. More recently, she could often be found listening to hymns and scripture read aloud. A dedicated member of both the Garden Club and the Junior Auxiliary of Laurel, she remained actively involved in her community throughout her life.
Billie will be remembered for her fun-loving personality and a great sense of humor. She had a remarkable wit and a contagious laughter that brought joy to everyone around her. She delighted in singing and had a song for every situation. She loved to visit with friends, family and neighbors, and she enjoyed spending time outdoors, watching films, doting on her dog Ginger and caring for her family. She adored her children, nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and she will be remembered with love and dearly missed by all who knew her.
Billie was preceded in death by her husband, James Leo “Jimmy” Quinn Jr.; parents Dr. William Wallace Allred and Mrs. Jessie Day Allred; older sisters Elizabeth “Sister” Allred Wilson and Madge Allred Trigg; younger brothers William Wallace Allred and Paul Day Allred Sr.; and nephew Paul Day Allred Jr.
Billie is survived by her children James Leo “Jim” Quinn III (Shea) of Hattiesburg and Sherrill Quinn Coley (David) of Birmingham; grandchildren Benjamin Lee Quinn of Cornwall, N.Y., Hannah Elizabeth Quinn Nicholas (Blake) of Grand Bay, Ala., Samuel James Quinn of Hattiesburg, and David Kirk Coley (Sarah), Jonathan Quinn Coley, Ann Marie Coley Purser and Amy Kathryn Coley Church (Daniel), all of Birmingham; great-grandchildren James Scott Purser, Laurel Day Purser, Leo Randolph Nicholas and Silas Henry Nicholas (born sleeping); as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.billymkingcolonialchapel.com.
