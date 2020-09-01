Billie Ray Clinton Sr., born Dec. 22, 1928, peacefully passed from this life on Aug. 29, 2020, at the age of 91.
He served his country in the United States Air Force, joining at the age of 19 and dutifully serving for 20 years on three different continents. He completed a tour of duty in Vietnam in 1967-68.
After retiring from the Air Force in 1972, he worked at Howard Industries in Internal Assembly until he retired after 20 years of dedication.
He was a faithful member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church for many years after he accepted Christ as his Savior at the age of 65.
Besides his duty to his country, he was a beloved family man who loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by all family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Elaine Clinton; parents Elbert and Iva Clinton; one brother, Eddie Farrell Clinton; and one sister, Patsy Ruth Loper.
He is survived by one brother, Buddy Clinton; two sisters, Shirley Walker (Edward) and Mary Clinton; daughter Deb Porter (David); two sons, Billie Clinton Jr. and Mark Clinton; seven grandchildren, David Ray Porter (Andrea), Jessica Pridgen (Jonathan), Jennifer Bragg (Junior), Jaclyn Rhodes, April Brabham (Josh), Matthew Clinton and Jacob Clinton (Amanda); and 12 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 11 a.m. Brother Roy Crouch III will officiate.
