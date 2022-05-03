After 92 wonderful years, Billie Ruth Cook Holloman passed away on the 1st of May, 2022. She leaves behind a legacy of family and friends whose lives she touched in so many ways. She was born March 25, 1930, to James Benton and Tressie Hinton Cook in Newton. After spending early years in Drew, the family moved to Bay Springs.
In December of 1951, she married her sweetheart Master Sergeant Bobby H Holloman of Stonewall, who had just returned home from overseas service in Japan and Korea. After brief periods at Keesler AFB and Jackson, the couple returned to Bay Springs to raise a family. Then came Toni, Terri and Tim and, in 1962, they built a new home.
In August 1964, her life would change, as Bob died, leaving her with three small children. But this is where her life would come to define her — the strength that many came to know her for much later was born of this time. Raising three kids alone in a small town, being both mom and dad, but most of all, always being there for her family, no matter what. Billie was the steadfast loving force that held it all together. She loved her church family at Bay Springs Baptist church and her colleagues at the Jasper County Welfare Department, where she worked her way up from receptionist to program investigator after returning to night school for 10 years to finish a B.S. in Psychology. She was a strong, determined woman who did whatever it took to provide for her family.
Billie Ruth loved traveling and spent many years with Dr. Mark Massey traveling the USA and the world. Billie was able to get to 49 of 50 states and at least a dozen countries. She loved her family, extended family and researching family history. She enjoyed reading, good chocolate and a glass of red wine.
She is survived by her daughters Toni Tubb (Van) of Memphis and Terri Galloway (Phil) of Madison; son Tim Holloman (Hongli) of Arlington, Va. ; five grandchildren, Madeleine Holloman Garcia (Hunter) of Pascagoula, Glynnis Holloman of Baton Rouge, La., Allison Galloway Smith (Robert) of Madison, Jillian Galloway of Madison and Jackson Tubb of Memphis; and five great-grandchildren, Emma James Smith, Lydia Josephine Smith, Chance Jeremiah Smith, Skylar Grace Garcia and Emily Paige Garcia.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bobby; her sister Bobbie Nell Cheek; and her constant companion Dr. Mark Massey.
The family adds a special thanks to her wonderful neighbors Lora and George Huddleston for their incredible care and support over the past few years. We also thank Cassandra Buckley, Shanta Cooley, Aaliyah Jones, Pam Fail, Dr. Keith Lay and the staff of Jasper General Nursing Home for their help and support recently.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Ware, Sam Sumrall, Bill Sumrall, Jim Cheek, Gary Gordon and Jackson Tubb
Visitation will be at Bay Springs Baptist Church on Wednesday, May 4, at 12:30 p.m. with the service following at 2 p.m.
