Billie Sue Roberts, 94, passed away March 10, 2021 at Comfort Care Nursing Center. She was born Jan. 17, 1927, in Taylorsville to Claude and Willie Windham. She married James “Foxy” Roberts in January 1947, who preceded her in death in 2009.
She worked at Southern Bell Telephone as a long-distance operator and later for Masonite Hospital.
Billie was an avid golfer, loved cooking for family and friends and enjoyed time spent at the Wellness Center. She also enjoyed working in her yard.
Billie is survived by her son Ron Roberts (Judy) of Larkspur, Colo.; three grandchildren, Chad Roberts (Alicia) of Parker, Colo., Kelli Patterson (Greg) of Chandler, Ariz., and Katie Roberts of Castle Rock, Colo.; seven great-grandchildren, Zac Roberts of Indianapolis, Gavin Roberts (Hailee) of Parker, Colo., Peyton Roberts of Parker, Colo., Rylee and Cooper Patterson of Chandler, Ariz., and Parker and Reagan Van Putten of Castle Rock, Colo.; great-great-granddaughter Dakota Roberts; and many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery on Tuesday, March 16. Memory Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
The family expresses their deep appreciation to the staff at Comfort Care Nursing Center in Laurel.
