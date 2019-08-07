Billy Ainsworth Stringer, “The Love of my Life,”75, of Bay Springs. God took him home to heaven on Tuesday, Aug.6, 2019 at Jasper County Nursing Home in Bay Springs. He was born Saturday, March 18, 1944 in Smith County.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs in Bay Springs. Funeral services will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs and the burial will follow in Bay Springs City Cemetery. Brother Bo Burroughs will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs is in charge of the arrangements.
Billy was a member of Stringer Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father and pawpaw. He will be loved and missed by his family. Billy will be remembered by his friends for his humor and wit. He owned S &S Machine and Hydraulics for many years and loved his employees.
He was preceded in death by his parents Bill R. Stringer and Addie Odene Jackson; sister Gloria Musgrove; grandparents Velma and Claud; uncle Jim Stringer; and father-in-law Woodrow Parker.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years Elaine Stringer; son Lee Stringer (Lacie); daughter Lisa Stringer; grandson Lane Bankston; mother-in-law Onita Parker; brothers Chris Jackson (Lynn) and Tim Stringer; sisters Kathy Warren (Scott) and Kandy Stringer; and special nieces and nephews.
“Will always be loved, Rest in peace.”
Pallbearers will be Cooper Bankston, Lane Bankston, Neil Simpson, Kevin Stringer, Robert Pugh and Ricky Cook.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapelbaysprings.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.