Billy C. Gainey, 82, of Soso died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at his residence in Soso. He was born Wednesday, March 31, 1937 in Laurel.
There will be no services at this time. The family has chosen to have a Celebration of his Life at a later date. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Bull, as he was known to everyone, was retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years of service. He was an avid hunter, loved to fish and spend time with what he loved the most — his family. After retiring he moved to Baton Rouge, where he lived for the next 30 years before moving to Soso, where he lived his country life for 14 years sitting on his porch smoking his cigars and where he passed peacefully at home.
He was preceded in death by his father Charles Gainey; mother Hilda Gainey; and brother A.D. Gainey.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years Elaine M. Gainey; daughters Sandra Caston (Dana), Nancy Thevenet (Tommy) and Theresa Jefcoat (Terry); grandchildren Krista Jefcoat, Justin Caston (Jennifer), Tyler Jefcoat; sister Georgia Lee Schawn; and a host of nieces and nephews.
