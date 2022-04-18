Billy C. Windham gained his wings on April 15, 2022.
He was a lifelong resident of Sandersville, MS where he was born to Bill and Sue Windham on March 5, 1944. He graduated from Sandersville High School. He loved his wife of over 60 years, Stiney Windham. He was a longtime member of Bethel Baptist Church, he attended regularly until falling ill this past January. In his early years, he loved to be in the woods, from logging to hunting. He started logging with his father soon out of high school and then later in life, owned his own company, B. C. Windham Logging. He was an avid hunter and loved turkey hunting this time of year. He loved tinkering with “old junk” and mechanizing on old trucks.
He is preceeded in death by his parents, Bill and Sue Windham. Also, his daughter-in- law, Paula Windham; grandson, Reece Varnado; and great grandson, Blake James.
He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Gladystine Windham; his children, Carrol Windham and Jeff Windham of Sandersville, MS; his sisters, Judy (Pat) Reese of New Orleans, LA and Jennie (Donnie) Satcher of Sandersville, MS. Billy is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Ryan (Dixie) Windham of Hattiesburg, MS, Shane (Teaira) Windham of Sandersville, MS, Erica (Eric) Windham of Laurel, MS, Jonathan (Tessa) Windham of Sandersville, MS, Laken Windham of Sandersville, MS, and Kayla Crumpton of Raleigh, MS. Billy had 10 great grandchildren, Ethan Windham, Avery Windham, Shelby Windham, Griffin Windham, Anna Windham, Kanbrye Cochran, Kami Crumpton, Grayson Windham, Landree Windham, and Barrett Windham. He had a host of niece and nephews. More than anything, he loved his family very much.
The family is grateful for the care provided by Dr. David Harrison and Comfort Care Hospice as well as his special sitters from Loving Care Senior Services.
A private graveside service for immediate family will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022 at Bethel Baptist Church.
