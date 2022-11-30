Billy Doggette died the 29th day of November 2022 at the age of 81.
He was an old lawyer who came to have faith in the overwhelming evidence of the glorious birth, horrifying death and miraculous resurrection of Jesus Christ, absolutely absolving him of all his sins and saving him for all eternity. Through God’s unique gift, and it alone, he looks forward to reuniting with his family, friends and all of you who hold this same faith and to forever enter into the presence of God.
His mother and father Grover and Myrtle Doggette, infant sister, son Billy Doggette Jr. and grandson Kameron McCarty preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years Sylvia A. Doggette; daughter Leisa Payne (David); stepdaughters Angel Hughes (Justin) and Kristi Bush (Gevan); stepson Rusty Allison (Courtney); grandchildren Mindy Parton, Cheyenne Ishee (Nic), Jay Jay Hughes, Kaleb Bush, and Mia, Toni, Shiloh and Maggie Jane Allison; and great-grandchildren Hunter, Khloe and Hannah Parton, Peighton and Paislee Chandler, and Adalyn Claire Hughes.
Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 2, from noon to 1 p.m. at Ellisville First United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will take place following the funeral in Florence Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery in Sandersville. Rev. David McGowin will officiate the service assisted by Rev. Mark Anderson.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons and nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Clearman, Wyatt Collins, Charles Hollingshead, James Key, Tommy Key, J. Ronald Parrish and Rex Taylor.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Battlefield Trust, 1156 15th Street, Suite 900, Washington, D.C. 20005, or Ellisville First United Methodist, P.O. Box 59, Ellisville, MS 39437, or your favorite charity.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
