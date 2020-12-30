Mr. Billy Doyle Walters, 82, of Laurel passed away Tuesday, Dec, 22, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center.
Billy was a lifelong resident of Jones County and he was also a member of the Myrick Masonic Lodge. He proudly served in the United States Army.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents William and Evie Pitts Walters; and two brothers Wendell Walters of Taylorsville and Roger Walters of Lufkin Texas.
Mr. Walters is survived by his wife of 60 years Shirley Ekes Walters; his sister Wanda (Paul) Little; son Kirk Walters; daughter Karen (Bruce) Bynum; grandchildren David Ward, Tanner (Haley) Walters, Bryce (Anna) Bynum, and Leah (Caleb) Robinson; sister-in-law, Irma Walters; and a host of nephews and nieces.
A graveside service was at Myrick Cemetery on Saturday. Brother Hayes officiated.
Family and friends served as pallbearers.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
