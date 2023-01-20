Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at First Baptist Church of Sand Hill for Mr. Billy G. Smith. Brother Kyle Walley and Brother Nick Chatham will officiate the service with burial to follow in James Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Frank Hillman, Marc Smith, Bobby Davidson, Chris Davidson, Wayne McLeod, Claude Smith, Eric Smith, and T.J. McLeod. Honorary pallbearers will be the deacons of First Baptist Church of Sand Hill.
Billy G. Smith, 84, of Sand Hill was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. He was born on Feb. 26, 1938, in Richton to the late Murdock L. Smith and Myrtle Browder Smith. Billy graduated from Richton High School in 1956 and attended Jones County Junior College. He enjoyed playing football during high school and college.
Billy has had many job titles over the years. He was most notably known for his work as a brick mason all across south Mississippi. He ran a café for several years along with being a member of the Mississippi Army National Guard for 34 years. Billy retired with many awards and accolades at the rank of sergeant first class. He took great pride in his work and showed many young men and women the value of hard work.
He served as a deacon at First Baptist Church of Sand Hill, where he taught Sunday school and led many building projects and maintenance jobs throughout the years. He was a very active participant on numerous mission trips, building churches all across the world. Billy enjoyed meeting new people and never met a stranger. He will be remembered for his love of Christ, his family and his friends.
Billy was preceded in death by his first wife Charlcy Ann Smith, who he cared for until her death; his son Darwin Smith; grandson Gunter Smith; second wife Phyllis Smith; stepdaughter Rhonda Gamble; stepson James Prent Myrick; and sisters Ruby Byrd, Catherine Hillman Smith and Betty Fleming.
He is survived by his son Todd (Donna) Smith; grandchildren Slade (Whitney) Smith, Hannah (Ben) Bohannon and Haden Smith; great-grandchildren Roman and Cain Smith; step-grandchildren Olivia Gamble, Wyatt Gamble and Dustin Myrick; brother Jimmy "Shorty" (Marilyn) Smith; and sister Mildred Davidson.
Jones and Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
