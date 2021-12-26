Billy Glenn Moss, 87, of Laurel, Mississippi, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He was born Sunday, June 3, 1934 in Laurel.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel, Mississippi. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel and burial will follow in Matthews Cemetery. Bro. Caleb Rawls will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. (601) 649-3342
Billy enjoyed spending time in his yard with his flowers. He also enjoyed traveling and he loved taking photographs of his travels. He loved his Lord and Savior.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry B. and Hilma Moss; brothers, Alex Moss, Alfred Moss, Tracy Moss, T.J. Moss, H.B. Moss, and sister, Flora Belle.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Dorothy Jean Moss; son, Stephen Moss; daughters, Suzanne White (Michael), Kathy Turman (Tony), Karen Parker (Greg), Diane Boyd (Mark); 7 grandchildren and Peggy Moss, mother of his children, Stephen and Suzanne.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
