Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 26, at Jones and Son Chapel of Moselle for Mr. Billy H. Carr Jr., 64, of Seminary who passed from this life on July 21, 2021, at his residence. Brother Ricky Mitchell will officiate with burial to follow in Bethel Cemetery in Seminary.
Mr. Carr was preceded in death by his father Billy Carr Sr.; and brothers Bobby and Greg Carr.
He is survived by his wife Glenda Carr of Seminary; children Christopher Carr and Nicholas Carr, both of Hattiesburg, and Krystal Johnson of Alabama; mother Mary Katherine Carr; and mother-in-law Alice Faye Breazeale.
Mr. Carr worked for many years in law enforcement at the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Ellisville State School and Ellisville Police Department. He was an avid musician and was a member of Hayden Creek Band, where he played the guitar.
Visitation will be 5-9 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
