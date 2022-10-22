Billy Houston Graham, 77, went to his heavenly home on October 19, 2022.
Houston, as he was known around Stringer, was born to Cloteal Welborn Graham and Joyce Lavon Graham on March 21, 1945. He was the fourth of seven children. He was born at home on the same hill he lived on his entire life.
He loved the land and spent a great deal of his free time walking, hunting, fishing, planting — he was proud of his enormous watermelons — and enjoying every acre. He once killed a 289-pound, eight-point buck that was truly massive.
He enjoyed sharing his love of hunting and fishing with family. He taught his children to respect that land and nature.
He loved all things old, whether it be people, stories, history, farm tools, guns, fishing equipment or native American artifacts. He knew much of the history of Stringer and the surrounding area. He even told about a barn on County Road 19 that had a loft especially built for dancing. He said frolics took place there every Friday night.
He was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church most of his life and attended faithfully as long as his health permitted. It was his great pleasure to drive the church bus for a period of time. He thoroughly enjoyed the children. He had a deep and abiding faith in his Savior.
Houston was survived by his wife of 57 years Gail Graham; his son Ashton Graham; daughter Alissia Bruce; his grandchildren Kaleb Blethen and Elora Blethen; and his brother Mark Graham.
He was preceded in death by parents Joyce and Cloteal Graham; his brothers Therion, Percy and Jerry Graham; and his sisters Joy Parker and Talessia Coats.
The funeral will be Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Good Hope Baptist Church with burial in Liberty Cemetery. Family visitation will begin at 1 p.m. and public visitation for friends will begin at 1:30 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Lee Upton, Wells Kennedy, Graham Kennedy, Gary Lawson, Kevin Lawson and Kenneth Welborn. Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Welborn and Clay Ready.
Good Hope Church will provide a meal before the services and everyone is welcome.
