Billy James Little, 90, a lifelong resident of Laurel, passed away Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 at South Central Regional Medical Center.
A graveside memorial will be Saturday, Aug. 12, with viewing at 9:30 a.m. and service at 10 a.m. at Hickory Grove Cemetery. Brother Ken Johnson will officiate.
Mr. Little was born on April 2, 1933. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 34 years. He also served in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force Reserve. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, Post 11, serving as commander for three years.
He was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie Harris Little; parents Beulah and Frank Little; brother Artis Ray Little and H. Gayle Little; and sisters Victoria Short and Lucille Valentine.
Survivors include his daughter Beth Little Amos (Raymond) of Ocala, Fla.; grandchildren Brennen Cheron of Denver and Caden Cheron of Savannah, Ga.; and a host of friends and neighbors.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the American Legion, Post 11.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial at American Legion, Post 11 following the service. Lunch plates will be available.
Memory Chapel is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.memorychapellaurel.com.
