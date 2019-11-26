Funeral services for Mr. Billy Joe Sumrall, 58, of Silas, Ala., will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Gilbertown, Ala., with Rev. Kevin Hollingshead officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. just prior to the service at Hickory Grove Baptist Church. Interment will follow the service in the Coopers Cemetery in Silas.
Mr. Sumrall was born on Oct. 28, 1961, in Laurel. He passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital in Meridian.
He is survived by his mother Minnie Rea Byrd Sumrall of Coffeeville, Ala.; and three grandchildren, Lucas Sumrall and Gabe Sumrall, both of Sweetwater, Ala., and Emily Renee Sumrall of Spanish Fort, Ala.
He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Traylor Sumrall; son Lloyd Sumrall; and father Marion Joe Sumrall.
Serving as pallbearers will be Greg Gibson, Larry Singley, Randy Gibson, Marcus Gilmore, Kevin Taylor and Cory Tate.
Expressions of condolence may be offered at www.phillips-funeral-home.com. Arrangements provided by Phillips Funeral Home, 116 West Main St., Gilbertown, AL 36908.
