Billy Joe Waller, 78, of Laurel passed away Friday, May 21, 2021 at Care Center of Laurel. He was born Tuesday, Dec. 22, 1942, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 27, from 10-11 a.m. at Mill Creek Church in Laurel. Funeral services will follow at 11 at Mill Creek Church with burial to follow in Mill Creek Cemetery. Brother Bill Myers will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Billy Joe had a long, successful career in the food industry as a sales and service manager. He was an active member of Mill Creek Church, where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and on the church board. He loved his family, especially his two grandsons who brought him great joy.
He was preceded in death by his parents Curtis and Addie Waller; sisters-in-law Eva Stewart (Thomas), Ora Lee Langston (Leo) and Margaret Blackmon (Gene); and brothers-in-law Buddy Walters and Charlie Walters.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years Jackie Waller; son Bill Waller; grandchildren Ethan Wade and Jacob Waller; sisters-in-law Elizabeth Harrison, Linda Sue McCraw (Randle) and Joyce Ann Myrick (Douglas); and a host of nieces, nephews and many good friends.
Pallbearers will be Ethan Wade, Jacob Waller, Gary Mosley, Cody Mosley, Jackson Tisdale and Mike Waltman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Busbea, Gerald Walters, Russell Brooks, Donald Walters, Billy Waltman, Gary Strickland and Arthur Lee Nored.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.