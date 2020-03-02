Billy Joe Walters, 77, of Laurel, passed away on Feb. 29, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center.
Graveside Services will be at Mill Creek Cemetery on Thursday, March 5, at 10 a.m. Rev. Jimmy Holder will officiate.
Mr. Walters was retired from the Jones County Board of Supervisors and loved gardening and woodworking.
He was preceded in death by his wife Georgie Nell Walters; parents Crosby Walters and Evelyn Holifield Walters; sisters Rubye Oliver and Belva Walters Farthing, and Bobbie Nell Rogers; brothers Curtis Walters, Hilmer Walters and Thurman Ray Walters; nephew Ronnie “Happy” Farthing; and niece Cindy Hustead.
Survivors include his son Ricky Walters (Rita) of the Mill Creek Community; daughters Carolyn Ingram (Rudy) of North Dakota and Rachel Starcher (John) of Alabama; nieces Anna Nora Manning of Waynesboro and Treva Ann Myrick (Ronald) of Alabama; grandchildren Ray Welborn, Dana Ingram, Jessica Walters, Kody Walters, Haley Walters, Laykin Register and Kayla Register; and a host of great-grandchildren.
