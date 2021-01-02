Billy Laron Williamson

Billy Laron "Peanut" Williamson, 63, of Laurel died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Tuesday, Dec. 10, 1957, in Brookhaven.
Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 3, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. Visitation will also be Monday from noon to 2 p.m. and the funeral service will be at 2 at Wellman Baptist Church in Bogue Chitto (1918 Wellman Drive) with burial to follow. Brother Jeff Davis will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
"Peanut" was recently retired from Jones County Beat 1, was a member of Life Church and a Master Mason of the Grand Lodge of Mississippi. Peanut was also an accomplished horseman and all around great cowboy. He was a loving father and grandfather "Paw-Nut, " always smiling and he never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his parents Billy Joe and Geraldine Williamson; and his beloved horse Ebony in Motion "Max."
Survivors include his daughters Shantay Bates (Brian), Maggie Williamson, Jenny Edwards (Paul) and Angela McKay (Leif); son Vance Williamson; grandchildren Kade Cotner, Aubrie Layne Bates, Brayden Bates, Ella Grace Edwards, Hudson McKay and Hayes McKay; sisters Sherry Williams (Rusty), Connie Hamilton (Mike) and Ouida Malone (Manny); brothers Dale "Yogi" Williamson (JoAnn) and Lance "Ennus" Williamson (Cassie); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Kerry Williams, Kevin Williams, Joe Malone, Jeremy Malone, Austin Malone, Kyle Williams, Lee Porter and Allen Hamilton.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.