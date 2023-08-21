Billy “BJ” Lee Harrison Jr. passed away in his home in Laurel on Aug. 18, 2023 after a battle with Hodgkin Lymphoma.
Billy has been married to his wife Teresa Blauvelt Harrison for 22 years and they lived the last year with his parents Billy Harrison Sr. and Camilla Ellzey Harrison.
He is survived by his sons Damian Harrison, Sean (Taylor) Peek, Zachary (Jami) Peek, Billy Harrison III and Jared Harrison; granddaughters Allie Peek and Kynley Peek; sister Lillian Leann Blythe; niece Olivia Blythe; and nephew Carson Blythe.
Billy was a veteran of Operation Desert Storm, where he was a nuclear mechanic on submarines in the Navy. He loved all of the places he visited, but his stay at the North Pole in May 1987 was his favorite. He entertained many with his stories of life at sea, especially on the Sea Devil.
Billy’s last job before retiring to return to his childhood home in July 2022 was service manager at Snead Tractor LLC in Centre, Ala.
A memorial service will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m. The family requests no flowers, but make donations to Wounded Warrior Family Support at https://wwfs.org/donate/, K9s for Warriors at https://k9sforwarriors.org/ or your favorite charity in his name.
An additional memorial service will be in Centre at a later date.
Special thanks to chosen family Mark, Mandy, Mckade Sprewell; the Snead Tractor work family; Shelia Karnes; and Ed and Joyce Wimberly for making our lives so much better. We will miss your humor, storytelling and special personality.
