Billy R. Helms, 75, of Laurel passed away peacefully at his home with family and friends by his side on Monday, June 14, 2021 in Laurel. He was born Saturday, Nov. 10, 1945, in Laurel.
A graveside visitation will be today (Thursday) from 9-10 a.m. at Union Seminary Baptist Church Cemetery with service to follow. Brother Jimmy Holder will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Billy worked with Jasper County for more than 36 years, also served as supervisor for Jasper County Beat 1 for 12 years. He enjoyed spending time outdoors with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents John R. Helms and Maude Hamilton Helms Sr.: brothers John R. Helms Jr. (Gail), Mike Helms, Johnny Helms (Pat) and William Helms (Peggy); sisters Anna Helms and Betty West McCool (Bobby); and nieces Susan West and Elnora Helms.
Survivors include his brother Albert Helms (Judy); special friend Jeanie Dew; nieces Stephanie Edwards, Joanna Gillis, Rhonda Milstead and Lisa Helms; nephews Ricky Helms, Eddie Helms, Randy Helms, Rod Helms, Hudson Helms (Sherry), Michael Helms (Miranda) and Doug West; along with several great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and extended family.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Helms, Eddie Helms, Chris Walker, Tanner West, Rod Helms and Brett Dew.
Honorary pallbearers will be Joey Helms, Kyle Herndon, Mike Godwin, Bill Myers, Billy Sims, Danny Evans and Charlie Ingram.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Union Seminary Baptist Church 1844 CR 8
Laurel,MS 39443
Billy R. Helms
