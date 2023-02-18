Billy R. Smith, 91, of Laurel passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at his residence in Laurel. He was born Saturday, Feb. 6, 1932 in Ellisville.
Visitation will be 9:30-11 a.m. Monday at Ellisville Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. The burial will then take place in Oak Bowery Cemetery. Brother Jay Smith will officiate.
Bill was fond of his grandchildren, who lovingly referred to him as "Papaw." Bill would spend time with his grandchildren in the garden, “putting them to work,” as he called it, with the kids riding the back of his tractor. On Friday nights, they would go out to eat at catfish houses. On Saturdays, he would feed them coffee in their baby bottles in the morning as they watched cartoons together. When met with opposition by their mothers, he gently replied, "It ain't gon’ kill ’em."
He was preceded in death by his son Richard Kevin Smith; daughter Shannon Elizabeth Smith; father Sim Smith Sr.; mother Mary Etta Davis Smith; brothers Sim Smith Jr. (Helen), Delton “Blackeyes” Smith (Deloris), Robert Buddy Smith and Henry "Shorty" Smith; and sister Mary Hilbun (Daryl).
Survivors include his wife of 35 years Maureen Graves Smith; sons Lee Smith (Tiffany), Wayne Pitts (Sharon) and Bryan Pitts (Brenda); daughters Lisa Cochran (Mike) and Tammy Wood (Terrell); sister Patricia Williamson (Billy); grandsons Corbin McDavitt, Josh Cochran (Vickie), Mason Wood (Haley), Peyton Pitts and Calvin Pitts; granddaughters Anna Bryce Cochran, Britton "Bree" Smith, Tiffany Parker (Allen) and Emily Potter (Jamie); sisters-in-law Barbara Smith and Linda Smith; eight great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Mike Cochran, Corbin McDavitt, Greg Hilbun, Mason Wood, Terrell Wood and Wayne Burroughs.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
